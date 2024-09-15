ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN) Senior Officer Daniel Brian Figgins Sells 1,100 Shares

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Brian Figgins sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $42,965.12.
ADENTRA Trading Down 0.3 %
ADEN stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $997.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79. ADENTRA Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $45.25.
ADENTRA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.29%.
About ADENTRA
ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.
