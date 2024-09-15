ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN) Senior Officer Daniel Brian Figgins Sells 1,100 Shares

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Brian Figgins sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $42,965.12.

ADENTRA Trading Down 0.3 %

ADEN stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $997.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79. ADENTRA Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $45.25.

ADENTRA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADEN shares. Acumen Capital increased their price target on ADENTRA from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cormark increased their target price on ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$56.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC raised their price target on ADENTRA from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ADENTRA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

About ADENTRA

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

