Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.07.
Several analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares raised Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th.
Insider Activity
Aecon Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of ARE stock opened at C$19.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.12. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$20.22.
Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($2.53) by C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$853.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.3804945 EPS for the current year.
Aecon Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -281.48%.
About Aecon Group
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
