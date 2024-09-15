Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Down 63.2% in August

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the August 15th total of 619,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aethlon Medical Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of AEMD opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.72. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.84.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
