Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $32.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFMD shares. Laidlaw upped their price objective on Affimed from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of AFMD opened at $4.00 on Friday. Affimed has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 2,922.74% and a negative return on equity of 155.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

