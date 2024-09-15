Aion (AION) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $789,690.26

Aion (AION) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $789,690.26 and approximately $221.20 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00073553 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00020535 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007072 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,999.68 or 0.40004898 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.