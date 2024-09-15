Aion (AION) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $126.97

Aion (AION) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $842,023.39 and $126.97 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00072451 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019967 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006899 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,416.44 or 0.41699010 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

