Aion Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $794,923.30 and $85.66 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00073143 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020483 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007063 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,760.21 or 0.39532764 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

