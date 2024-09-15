Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Update

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS AKBTY opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. Akbank T.A.S. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company's consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

