Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.37

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$28.37 and last traded at C$28.01, with a volume of 422153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AGI shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.90.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.94. The stock has a market cap of C$11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$455.07 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.0703561 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Adrian Paulse sold 15,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$386,193.50. In related news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.68, for a total transaction of C$440,220.00. Also, Senior Officer Adrian Paulse sold 15,571 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$386,193.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,254 shares of company stock worth $1,595,878. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.