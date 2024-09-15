Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 103.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDFG Inc raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 13,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $47.40 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.