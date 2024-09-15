Algorand (ALGO) Trading 3% Higher This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $15.68 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00040481 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00014029 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,249,104,733 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

