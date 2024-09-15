Algorand Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18.84 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $18.84 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00040238 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006738 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013856 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000136 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006817 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004182 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000511 BTC.
Algorand Coin Profile
Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,249,103,635 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org.
Buying and Selling Algorand
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.