Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALIM. HC Wainwright lowered Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the second quarter worth $344,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

