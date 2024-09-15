Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.80

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and traded as low as $6.70. Allkem shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 1,900 shares changing hands.

Allkem Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Allkem

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

