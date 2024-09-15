Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.12 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $59.12 million and $554,483.95 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0591 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001597 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002129 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

