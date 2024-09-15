Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.70.
About Altius Renewable Royalties
