AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

Shares of DIT opened at $142.96 on Thursday. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $119.34 and a twelve month high of $210.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $717.85 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.