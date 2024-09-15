Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Amcor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMCR

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Amcor has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Amcor had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 38.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.