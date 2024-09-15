American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $238.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.18.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.29.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

