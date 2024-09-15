American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $209,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,704,000 after buying an additional 124,908 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.60.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $148.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $149.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.74.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

