Amin Sabzivand Sells 1,500 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total value of $220,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,130.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $150.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Sezzle Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $154.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.28. The company has a market cap of $841.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93.
Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEZL. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
