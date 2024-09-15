Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,459,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,473,608,000 after purchasing an additional 321,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after buying an additional 17,552,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amphenol by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,224,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,601,694,000 after buying an additional 1,979,022 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,279 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $1,078,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APH. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

