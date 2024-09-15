AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.40

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.40 and traded as high as $22.34. AMREP shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 4,949 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $116.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.87.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter.

In other AMREP news, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 4,000 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 427,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,902,968.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 427,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,902,968.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 10,000 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $256,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,642 shares in the company, valued at $10,640,435.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,214 shares of company stock worth $659,029 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMREP in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,505,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AMREP by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of AMREP by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AMREP during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

