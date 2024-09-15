Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after buying an additional 2,160,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,227,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Analog Devices by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,726,000 after purchasing an additional 644,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 21.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,351,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $993,293,000 after purchasing an additional 767,534 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.45.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $225.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14. The company has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,181,458. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

