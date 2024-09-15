Analysts Set ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) PT at $7.17

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

ADTN opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $431.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 58.64%. The company had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 279,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

