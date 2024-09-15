Analysts Set Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT at C$179.29

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$174.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$192.00 to C$181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:CNR opened at C$161.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$158.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$167.41. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.8716518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

