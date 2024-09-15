Analysts Set Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Price Target at $438.09

Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $438.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $403.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EG. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $751,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,130,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $202,271,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $173,587,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EG opened at $382.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $380.58 and its 200 day moving average is $379.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Group has a fifty-two week low of $343.76 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. Everest Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group will post 61.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

