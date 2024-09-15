Analysts Set Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Price Target at $78.83

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.83.

Several research firms recently commented on KTB. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KTB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 72.43% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.