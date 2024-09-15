Analysts Set Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) PT at $94.67

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.67.

PSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE PSN opened at $98.22 on Friday. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $98.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 545.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.45.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Parsons will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,531 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth about $3,075,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Parsons by 17,130.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

