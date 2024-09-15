Analysts Set Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Target Price at $85.83

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Stride by 48.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 34,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,594,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.51. Stride has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stride will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

