Analyzing Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) & TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC)

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TC Bancshares and Gouverneur Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares $21.97 million 3.09 $270,000.00 N/A N/A Gouverneur Bancorp $7.35 million 1.51 $1.53 million N/A N/A

Gouverneur Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TC Bancshares.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TC Bancshares and Gouverneur Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TC Bancshares and Gouverneur Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares -0.19% -0.05% -0.01% Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of TC Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of TC Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gouverneur Bancorp beats TC Bancshares on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates branches in Thomasville, Georgia and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage loans, one- to four-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, and multi-family residential real estate loans, residential and commercial construction loans, commercial land loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, commercial loans, automobiles, motorcycles, campers, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as personal secured and unsecured loans. It also invests in municipal bonds, U.S. Treasury securities, U.S. Government agencies and government-sponsored obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company offers online, mobile, bill pay, and telephone banking; electronic or paper statements; and ATM, debit cards, direct deposits, mobile remote deposit capture, automatic payments and transfers, bank checks, wire transfers, and safe deposit box services. It serves primarily the St. Lawrence County, and Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, New York.

