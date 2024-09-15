Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Stock Price Down 27.8%

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 27.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 9,235 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 496% from the average session volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Angang Steel Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.

Angang Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angang Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angang Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.