ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 658,400 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the August 15th total of 1,048,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 76.6 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

ANPDF stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

