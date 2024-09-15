ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 658,400 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the August 15th total of 1,048,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 76.6 days.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance
ANPDF stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12.
About ANTA Sports Products
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ANTA Sports Products
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.