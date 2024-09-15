Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading Down 2.1%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.22. 911,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,447,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAOI. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $597.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. Applied Optoelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 165,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after buying an additional 845,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

