Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APRE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th.

APRE traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. 16,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,233. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $17.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,012.37% and a negative return on equity of 56.38%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Aprea Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

