Arbitrum (ARB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $127.79 Million

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and $127.79 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,496,129,217 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023 and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,496,129,217 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

