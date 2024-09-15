Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0657 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $65.64 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0657 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00040805 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014012 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

