Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.93

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the asset manager on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Ares Management has raised its dividend by an average of 24.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Ares Management has a payout ratio of 64.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ares Management to earn $5.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE ARES opened at $147.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $155.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.60. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARES

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $19,791,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $19,791,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $16,492,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 779,315 shares of company stock worth $109,487,356 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.