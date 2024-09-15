Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Short Interest Update

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AMID stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,816. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $76.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13.

Get Argent Mid Cap ETF alerts:

About Argent Mid Cap ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

Receive News & Ratings for Argent Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argent Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.