Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Up 20.6% in August

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Argo Blockchain Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARBKF opened at GBX 0.11 ($0.00) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of £513,790.20 and a PE ratio of 0.05.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
