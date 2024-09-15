Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Up 20.6% in August

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARBKF opened at GBX 0.11 ($0.00) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of £513,790.20 and a PE ratio of 0.05.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.