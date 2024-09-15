Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $364.03 and last traded at $360.71. Approximately 394,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,334,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $355.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.63.

Arista Networks Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.64. The company has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total value of $705,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,686,231.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total value of $705,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,686,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,989 shares of company stock worth $37,891,416. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $881,848,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,051,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,966,000 after buying an additional 884,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

