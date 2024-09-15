ASD (ASD) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.33 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $23.33 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ASD has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009328 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,563.96 or 0.99838731 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00013492 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03576577 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,222,850.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

