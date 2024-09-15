Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Get Ashland alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ashland

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.28. Ashland has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.08 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,354,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Ecofi Investissements SA acquired a new stake in Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Ashland by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.