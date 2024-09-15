Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,900 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 375,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

ASTE stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.31. 112,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $50.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 20,234 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Astec Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,531,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,984,000 after buying an additional 29,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

