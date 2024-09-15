Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Down 24.2% in August

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Athena Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AHNR opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Athena Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.06.
Athena Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Athena Gold
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.