Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Trading 7.9% Higher

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.62 price target on shares of Aton Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Aton Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Aton Resources

Aton Resources Stock Performance

Aton Resources Company Profile

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$26.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.69.

(Get Free Report)

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt that explores for the Hamama West gold-silver deposit and Abu Marawat gold-silver-copper-zinc vein deposit, as well as operates Rodruin mineral deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.