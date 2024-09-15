AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 227.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

T stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

