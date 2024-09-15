Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 11,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 276,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Auna from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Auna alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Auna

Auna Trading Down 5.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.17 million. Analysts predict that Auna SA will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auna

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auna during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Auna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Auna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Auna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Auna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Auna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.