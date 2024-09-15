Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Shares Down 4%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). 132,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 142,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Aura Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £47.41 million, a P/E ratio of -910.00 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.48.

About Aura Energy

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Mauritania and Sweden. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån Polymetallic project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

Featured Articles

