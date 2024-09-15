Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT) Short Interest Update

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 91.6% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Australian Oilseeds Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:COOT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,441. Australian Oilseeds has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91.
About Australian Oilseeds
